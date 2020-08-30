LUCKING, Darci Diane Darci Diane Lucking (Hoffman), born February 25, 1974 left us in the blink of an eye on August 10, 2020 a victim of metastatic breast cancer. Darci was married to John Lucking and they were parents to seven children. Darci's three children Devon, Daris and Darian Herring and John's four children, Heidi, Lindsay, Rachel and Luke Lucking, made up a fun, loving family of nine. Darci is also survived by her parents Diana and Dennis Hoffman; her brother, Darin, his wife Stephanie and their children Reilly, Jonathan and Alyssa; and her sister Denise and her husband Dean DeCuir, and their children Danika, Brendan, Jessica and Dean (D.J.); as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss her terribly. The Hoffman family moved to Colville in 1976 when Darci was 3 years old. She was able to attend all her school years in Colville where she excelled in various athletic pursuits. She played volleyball, softball, track, and cross-country, in addition to other sports, but her true love was basketball. She maintained contact with her many school friends throughout her lifetime. Colville and the people who lived there had a very special place in her heart. Darci earned her nursing degree in December, 2014. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Deaconess Hospital and Kindred Home Health Care in Spokane and the Deer Park area, a place where she and her family felt blessed to live and call home. Darci was happiest doing things that involved John, her kids, family and friends. She would rather spend hours talking to a person than 15 minutes doing housework or cooking....She was good at both, she just preferred not to do them when there was anything else she could do. She was also a jokester at heart, blessed with an incurable sense of humor that left no one immune to her pranks. Darci's spirit lives on through her kids, her husband, her family and the many people that she touched in her exceptional lifetime. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. The family encourages donations to the Spokane Hoops youth basketball organization in her name as a preferred memorial. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.



