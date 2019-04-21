WIENCKOSKI, Darin (Age 55) July 2, 1963 - April 14, 2019 Darin Wienckoski, beloved son, brother, father, grand-father, and uncle, was born in Seattle, Washington on the 2nd of July, 1963 to Daniel and Alice Wienckoski. He graduated in 1980 from Lake Washington High School. He went on to work in the graphics and printing industry for well over 30 years. He loved his job, and was a true master of his craft. He enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and following his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed giving the gift of laughter to everyone around him. He passed away at the age of 55 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by his mother Alice, his father Daniel, his daughter Jennifer (children, Michael and Olivia), his son Matthew (wife, Megan, children, Addison and James), his brother Daniel (wife, Maggie, children, Sarah, Rachel and Jonathon), and his brother David (wife, Debbie, child, Jorden), as well as numerous extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone he left behind.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darin WIENCKOSKI.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019