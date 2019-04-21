Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darin WIENCKOSKI. View Sign

WIENCKOSKI, Darin (Age 55) July 2, 1963 - April 14, 2019 Darin Wienckoski, beloved son, brother, father, grand-father, and uncle, was born in Seattle, Washington on the 2nd of July, 1963 to Daniel and Alice Wienckoski. He graduated in 1980 from Lake Washington High School. He went on to work in the graphics and printing industry for well over 30 years. He loved his job, and was a true master of his craft. He enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and following his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed giving the gift of laughter to everyone around him. He passed away at the age of 55 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by his mother Alice, his father Daniel, his daughter Jennifer (children, Michael and Olivia), his son Matthew (wife, Megan, children, Addison and James), his brother Daniel (wife, Maggie, children, Sarah, Rachel and Jonathon), and his brother David (wife, Debbie, child, Jorden), as well as numerous extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone he left behind.

WIENCKOSKI, Darin (Age 55) July 2, 1963 - April 14, 2019 Darin Wienckoski, beloved son, brother, father, grand-father, and uncle, was born in Seattle, Washington on the 2nd of July, 1963 to Daniel and Alice Wienckoski. He graduated in 1980 from Lake Washington High School. He went on to work in the graphics and printing industry for well over 30 years. He loved his job, and was a true master of his craft. He enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and following his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed giving the gift of laughter to everyone around him. He passed away at the age of 55 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by his mother Alice, his father Daniel, his daughter Jennifer (children, Michael and Olivia), his son Matthew (wife, Megan, children, Addison and James), his brother Daniel (wife, Maggie, children, Sarah, Rachel and Jonathon), and his brother David (wife, Debbie, child, Jorden), as well as numerous extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone he left behind. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close