KEOGH, Darla Jean (Age 45) January 8, 1975 - July 27, 2020 Darla Jean Keogh (Sundberg) was born to Delvin and Donna Sundberg on January 8, 1975. She was the youngest of three children. Darla is survived by her daughter Payton Keogh, granddaughter Anastasia Rae, her parents Del and Donna Sundberg, her sisters Andrea Rutter and Delda Sundberg. Darla has been loved and cherished by her family and friends who've experienced her kindness and her quick wit. Darla was a fun and carefree spirit who had a laugh that would fill an entire room. She passed away on July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, holding her daughter and sisters hands.



