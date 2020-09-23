AHRENDT, Darlene (Age 76) June 13, 1944 - September 1, 2020 Darlene Ahrendt, 76, of Sun City, Arizona passed away September 1, 2020. Services will be held at Eastpoint Church, 15303 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, at 1pm on Monday, September 28th, with a reception following at a family home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested donations be made to one of the following organizations in memory of Darlene and her love for God and family. All donations will be used to support organizations that that made differences in her grandchildren's lives. Online tributes may be made at: Sheldon, Coleson, Macee https://eastpoint.churchcenter.com/giving/to/darlene-ahrendt-memorial-fund
or Chase, MJ, Alice Make a deposit to the Darlene Ahrendt Memorial Fund at Spokane Teachers Credit Union. or by www.paypal.com
to darleneahrendtmemorialfund@gmail.com