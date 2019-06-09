Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Ann (Bailey) YOCHUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YOCHUM, Darlene Ann (Bailey) Darlene Ann (Bailey) Yochum went to be with Our Lord, Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 20, 1942 in Lewiston, Idaho to Ventlon and Mary Etta Bailey. She grew up in Lapwai, Idaho and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1960. After attending Kinman Business School, she married her high school sweetheart Jerald Yochum in 1962 and spent 57 years together. While raising their three children, Bryan, Debbie and Tony, Darlene balanced family with a successful career in advertising. She loved to spend time at the lake cabin with family and friends near Priest River, Idaho. In retirement, Darlene and Jerry enjoyed RV trips to Alaska, traveling around the country and wintering in Arizona. Darlene always enjoyed fishing, picking huckleberries in the mountains of North Idaho and later in life, golfing, following the Mariners and Gonzaga Basketball. Preceded in death by her parents Ventlon and Mary Etta Bailey and her oldest son Bryan, Darlene is survived by her husband Jerry; her brother Jack Bailey; daughter Debbie (Dave) Lenartz; son Tony (Lindsey) Yochum; six grandchildren Justin, Janelle, Kevin, Madeline, Emily, Bailey, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Vigil Rosary will be held Thursday, June 13 at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 14 at 11:30am both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way. Following the reception at the church, a graveside service will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Online tribute at

