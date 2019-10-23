Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene BARR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARR, Darlene (Age 73) October 5, 1946 - October 20, 2019 Darlene was a homemaker who deeply enjoyed taking care of her family. She was also a barber and worked from her shop at home. She enjoyed crafting and sewing and making things for her family and friends. She and Mike square danced for over twenty years and built many friendships within their community. She was really proud and fortunate to be able to babysit her grandchildren when they were young, participating in all of their school activities and giving fantastic treats when ever they wanted. Mike and Darlene were married for 54 years lived in Spokane and enjoyed traveling together with their dog Callie. Darlene is proceeded in death by the love of her life, husband Michael in February of 2018. Darlene is survived by her two children Robyn Hills (Tom), Jay Barr (Allison), four grandchildren Alex (Hannah), Mackenzie, Hayden, Keeton, and great-grandbaby Sophia, and brother Art Breeden (Mae), Preceded in death by brothers Paul, Tommy, sisters Betty and Susan. She also has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Court for their loving support and excellent care for our Mother. Services will be at St. Thomas More Parrish (Spokane), Saturday November 2 at 11:00 am with reception to follow.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close