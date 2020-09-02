RICHARDSON, Darlene E. (Age 83) On August 26th, 2020 at about 3:30 am, Darlene Richardson, mother of Guy, Jay and Tom, wife of Warren, peacefully passed from this earth. Darlene was a generous, kind and giving wife and mother as well as a moral and ethical guide for us all. She and my dad had the dubious task of raising three boys back in the 50s, 60s and 70s, as well as welcoming friends and relatives into her home that needed a place to stay and be loved and nurtured. We all made it through, and her parenting and love never stopped. She truly enjoyed the following role of grandparent and then great-grandparent. She crafted beautiful personalized hand made cards for all occasions that she sent to her family and friends. She professionally sewed, stitched, and created stuffed animals and dolls in a variety that would put a commercial store to shame. Many friends and family were recipients of her gifts. Baking! She loved to bake! Cookies and holiday confections were here favorite. She sent them out with all who visited and sent out "care packages" as well. She was a loving and sensitive woman being happily married for 64 years to Warren J. Richardson, Jr. Mom and Dad loved their retirement at the lake for nearly 25 years, and they were generous with their time hosting many a get together out there. The family and friends enjoyed bbqs, swimming and holidays at the lake. The neighbors grew fond of my folks and vise versa. Special thanks to Bill, Tish, Homer, Kanani and kids. You people were like family to Darlene and Warren, and saved their lives on a couple of occasions. For this my family is eternally grateful. She enjoyed their transition to North Pointe Village, taking part in nearly all clubs and activities available. Our dad Warren still resides there. She loved the staff and they loved her. So, a special thanks to the Heather Rae and the staff that made her life there a real joy. We miss you, Mom. You're one of a kind, being loved and cherished by many, and will never be forgotten. Your pain these last few weeks is over, and may you rest in eternal peace. I know you had a Christian faith and heavenly hope, and may that be realized. You so deserve it. Due to covid-19, attendance at the memorial will be restricted to family members only.



