Darlene Elizabeth HERRIN
1947 - 2020
HERRIN, Darlene Elizabeth Born November 16, 1947 in Renton, Washington to William and Eleanor Schwalbe, Darlene Elizabeth Herrin passed away peacefully at her Spokane Valley home Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A graduate of Mount Vernon High School, Darlene was a loving and caring person, independent and sometimes a little stubborn. Full of life, she bravely fought her cancer and always with a positive attitude. Darlene worked as a caregiver and as an industrial cleaner for the company Mr. Service. She loved to collect angels, crochet hats and blankets for children and spending time with her family playing cards and games. She is survived by her two sons, Darin Pattison (Misty) of Spokane Valley, WA and Randy Pattison (Kelly) of Mead, WA; one daughter Lynne Williams (Greg) of West Richland, WA and three sisters Mary DeLuca Suncrest, WA, Martha Wilson Tacoma, WA, Frankie Ocker, Spokane Valley, WA and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother William Schwalbe. A private Family Memorial will held at Darlene's resident at a future date. To leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Memories & Condolences

