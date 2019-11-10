Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene FONTAINE. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

FONTAINE, Darlene The Heavenly Choir has a new alto, and our parents are together once again Darlene Fontaine, born in Mesa, AZ, in 1931, was the youngest (and last survivor) of six children. After graduating from Arizona State University, she met Air Force fighter pilot Richard Fontaine on a blind date during her first year as a 1st grade teacher. She resigned from her brief career in education to take on the lifelong job of an Officer's Wife, supporting Richard thru a dozen moves across the U.S. and Taiwan; they finally settled in Spokane after he was stationed at Fairchild AFB in 1975. They had been married just shy of 60 years when he passed away in 2014. During their many happy years together, they enjoyed their church and singing in the choir, and loved going on international travels (especially cruises with Shrine friends and family). Darlene was also an exceptionally talented seamstress, with her creations ranging from clothes (for herself, her daughters, husband, and grandson) to household goods (draperies and table linens) but most memorably, the beautiful and treasured quilts she made for so many of us. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Fontaine (George Corolla) and Robin Fontaine Dodds (James Dodds), and her grandson and his wife, Austin Dodds (Lindsay Allred). The family wishes to thank Ryan and Kenda Bishop and their staff at Legacy Gardens Adult Family Home for their gentle care and loving attention during her final months. Her spirit and love will inspire us and give us comfort in all the days to come. Services will be Saturday, December 7, 1:30pm, at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church (1926 W. Chelan, Spokane). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Emmanuel Presbyterian or to the Spokane .

