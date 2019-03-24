Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Hazel Ladwig Schwartzenberger. View Sign

SCHWARTZENBERGER, Darlene H. Darlene Hazel Ladwig Schwartzenberger (Age 79) entered into rest on February 12, 2019 after a valiant fight with heart and renal disease. She is survived by her husband, Marvin T. Schwartzenberger, her son, Carl E. Soderlund, her daughter, Judy D. Soderlund, Carl's sons, Michael and Max Soderlund, Judy's children, Daniel and Karisa Franklin, their children, Dylan and Dean, and Erin Franklin and her partner, Jordan Wells, Marvin's six children and their families, including son James Schwartzenberger and his wife Georgie, her grandson, Rick Schwartzenberger, sister-in-law, Helen Ladwig, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and her dear classmates and friends she grew up with in Almira, Washington. Darlene was born September 29, 1939 in Spokane at Sacred Heart Hospital, to parents, Edwin G. and Melvina F. Ladwig. She had one brother, Edwin B., and one sister, Mildred, all of whom preceded her in passing. Darlene grieved and missed them desperately. Darlene grew up near Almira on her families' wheat farm. She really enjoyed life and working on the farm and also kept busy with school and church activites. She had many fond memories of spending time with her family and friends. Darlene moved to Seattle after graduation and worked at her first job at Boeing. She married and had her son, Carl. Later, she moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington, where she met and married her second husband, and added her daughter, Judy, to the family. They built a lovely cedar home in the woods above her in-law's home at the head of Manzanita Bay. Darlene had many jobs over her career as a secretary/administrative assistant. One she was especially proud of was as the administrative assistant to the director of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in the Tri-Cities, who at that time was Sister Peter Claver. Darlene returned to Spokane and continued her work as a secretary/admin assistant. She also took a part time job in her retirement as a demo lady at Costco. She thrived because of her friendly and inclusive nature and she really enjoyed her co-workers and that her work allowed meeting so many people. Darlene met and married Marvin T. Schwartzenberger in 1980. They enjoyed 39 years together dancing, playing pinochle and travel in their motorhome and abroad. She loved spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing, boating and caring for their flower gardens and home in the Spokane Valley. Darlene is well loved and will be forever missed. We who journeyed with her in her last few years of life greatly admired her courage, strength and positive attitude. We are very grateful that she's now at peace with the Lord and her beloved family. There will be a service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Advent Lutheran Church in Spokane Valley. Memorials can be made to Advent Lutheran Church, The Wilbur Cemetery, The , and The American Kidney Fund.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.