Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene J. DIONNE. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

DIONNE, Darlene J. Darlene J. Dionne (87), Priest River, Idaho, passed away on March 12, 2020 with her family by her side due to complications of congestive heart failure. Darlene was born and raised in Priest River, Idaho, to parents Edwin and Ethel Peterson. She enjoyed her small town childhood with her siblings, Leona, Daunice, Shirley, Duane, and Karen. After high school; she attended and graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington. She worked as a bookkeeper at Central Pre Mix where she met Sherman Dionne. They married in 1955 and shared 54 years together before his passing in 2009. Sherman and Darlene had three children, Scott, Craig, and Yvonne. The family moved to Moscow, Idaho in 1965. Darlene was the ultimate homemaker and stayed home to raise her children on a short rural street called "Dave's Avenue". The Dionne house was the neighborhood hangout for the other neighbor children where they could enjoy the family's acreage behind the house playing baseball, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling; and whatever other mischief kids could come up with. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening, camping, and doting on her children. The Dionne children have many fond memories of the family vacations every summer in the Dionne motorhome. The family later relocated to Hayden Lake, Idaho, where Sherman and Darlene spent over 30 years together in the family home. Darlene was a strong person and a fighter. In the early 80's she survived stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The family is so grateful that she pulled through and went on to see the birth of her first grandchildren, Emilee and Riley Plank. She was a very caring grandma and was a big part of their lives and shaping them into the people they are today. In addition to Emilee and Riley; she had four other grandchildren; Scott's children, Colette and Simone, and Craig's children, Brenan, and Carter. Although she did not get to spend as much time with them as they lived out of state; she was always worrying about them and there in spirit. Darlene is survived by her children, Scott Dionne and Peishan Shieh (Portland, Oregon), Craig Dionne and Shay Bachman (Ann Arbor, Michigan), and Yvonne Dionne (Coeurd'Alene, Idaho), one remaining sibling, Duane Peterson of Priest River, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Ethel Peterson, siblings, Leona Baker, Daunice Baker, Shirley Wylie, and Karen Heffling. She had relocated back to her hometown of Priest River, Idaho, a few years ago where she was able to enjoy spending time with her younger sister Shirley Wylie and younger brother Duane Peterson. The three remaining siblings were known to relatives as the "3 Musketeers" spending as much time together as they could. Her dear sister, Shirley, and best friend passed away two years prior. Darlene and Duane continued the family legacy residing on Old Priest River Road. She enjoyed living with her younger brother, Duane and cooking for him. They lived in the country where she fed her deer every night from the deck of their house. The people that were blessed to have known Darlene will remember her selfless, and caring nature. She will be truly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Kootenai Medical Center and the Hospice House of Coeur d'Alene for their excellent care of Darlene; and to her niece Liz Barker who helped out tremendously with her care the past couple of years. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Darlene to be held at the Senior Center in Priest River this upcoming summer. More details will follow on face book and the newspaper. Please visit Darlene's memorial and sign her online guestbook at

DIONNE, Darlene J. Darlene J. Dionne (87), Priest River, Idaho, passed away on March 12, 2020 with her family by her side due to complications of congestive heart failure. Darlene was born and raised in Priest River, Idaho, to parents Edwin and Ethel Peterson. She enjoyed her small town childhood with her siblings, Leona, Daunice, Shirley, Duane, and Karen. After high school; she attended and graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington. She worked as a bookkeeper at Central Pre Mix where she met Sherman Dionne. They married in 1955 and shared 54 years together before his passing in 2009. Sherman and Darlene had three children, Scott, Craig, and Yvonne. The family moved to Moscow, Idaho in 1965. Darlene was the ultimate homemaker and stayed home to raise her children on a short rural street called "Dave's Avenue". The Dionne house was the neighborhood hangout for the other neighbor children where they could enjoy the family's acreage behind the house playing baseball, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling; and whatever other mischief kids could come up with. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening, camping, and doting on her children. The Dionne children have many fond memories of the family vacations every summer in the Dionne motorhome. The family later relocated to Hayden Lake, Idaho, where Sherman and Darlene spent over 30 years together in the family home. Darlene was a strong person and a fighter. In the early 80's she survived stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The family is so grateful that she pulled through and went on to see the birth of her first grandchildren, Emilee and Riley Plank. She was a very caring grandma and was a big part of their lives and shaping them into the people they are today. In addition to Emilee and Riley; she had four other grandchildren; Scott's children, Colette and Simone, and Craig's children, Brenan, and Carter. Although she did not get to spend as much time with them as they lived out of state; she was always worrying about them and there in spirit. Darlene is survived by her children, Scott Dionne and Peishan Shieh (Portland, Oregon), Craig Dionne and Shay Bachman (Ann Arbor, Michigan), and Yvonne Dionne (Coeurd'Alene, Idaho), one remaining sibling, Duane Peterson of Priest River, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Ethel Peterson, siblings, Leona Baker, Daunice Baker, Shirley Wylie, and Karen Heffling. She had relocated back to her hometown of Priest River, Idaho, a few years ago where she was able to enjoy spending time with her younger sister Shirley Wylie and younger brother Duane Peterson. The three remaining siblings were known to relatives as the "3 Musketeers" spending as much time together as they could. Her dear sister, Shirley, and best friend passed away two years prior. Darlene and Duane continued the family legacy residing on Old Priest River Road. She enjoyed living with her younger brother, Duane and cooking for him. They lived in the country where she fed her deer every night from the deck of their house. The people that were blessed to have known Darlene will remember her selfless, and caring nature. She will be truly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Kootenai Medical Center and the Hospice House of Coeur d'Alene for their excellent care of Darlene; and to her niece Liz Barker who helped out tremendously with her care the past couple of years. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Darlene to be held at the Senior Center in Priest River this upcoming summer. More details will follow on face book and the newspaper. Please visit Darlene's memorial and sign her online guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close