DOMIT, Darlene Janice Darlene Janice Domit was born on February 22, 1937, to Eva May and Robert Peterson in Spokane, Washington. She passed away peacefully in her hometown on April 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Darlene grew up in Spokane all her life in a tight-knit family with her sisters Myrtle and Shirley. She attended Sheridan Elementary, Libby Middle School, and Lewis and Clark High School. She was a cheerleader, synchronized swimmer, and crowned Queen for the Job's Daughters International Society. She married Jack Domit in 1956. They were married for 16 years and had five children together: Robin, Robert, Jacqueline, John and Leilani. After her children all reached school age, Darlene started working for STA and drove the city bus for thirty years. Darlene loved to travel America with her best friend Linda Young, bringing home great stories of their adventures. She had a special place in her heart for Brad Pitt and Neil Diamond. She loved to tell stories and she knew how to laugh and have fun. She could also make anyone laugh with her razor-sharp wit. She loved to camp up at Priest Lake for weeks on end with all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook for her family and always welcomed everyone to her table. She loved to crochet, making blankets and slippers for her family. She was an avid reader, loving suspense and mystery. She taught all of her grandchildren how to swim. She loved being in the water. She had 11 grandchildren: Johnnymike, Heather, Hannah, Robbie, Jacob, Amber, Janice, Luke, Hayli, Matthew, and Dillon; and nine great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Ileanna, Ailsa, Bjorn, Madison, Grayson, Deklyn, Myles and Perry; and one great-great-grandchild: Leonardo. Darlene was a kind, beautiful, and generous soul, who left a loving impact on the world. We were all lucky to have her. She was a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend. She lived for her family and selflessly gave them all she had. She never needed anything fancy, all she wanted was her family happy, healthy, and together. The legacy she passed along to her family is her amazing, loving heart. We are all better people because of her. Her family loves her so much and will miss her dearly. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11th from 4pm to 8pm with a memorial service on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00pm. Both will be held at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home located at 1306 N. Monroe Spokane, WA 99201. Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019