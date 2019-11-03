Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-2211
STOKKE, Darlene Darlene Stokke, 90, a long-time resident of Liberty Lake, WA passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1929 in Spokane, WA to Harry and Mildred (Ghylin) Beck. Darlene grew up in Greenacres, WA. Darlene graduated from Central Valley High School where she was a Cheer Leader and often shared great memories about that. While a student at CV, Darlene met Norman Stokke who was two years older. While he served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War, she completed high school and moved to southern Idaho to teach school. She saved her earnings and subsequently received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Norm and Darlene were married on May 31, 1952. She was an elementary school teacher in West Valley School District for many years. Darlene loved teaching, music, playing the piano, working in her yard and sunbathing. The family enjoyed spending summers at their Hayden Lake, ID cabin. Norm pre-deceased Darlene in 1988. Darlene is survived by her three children son Christopher (Penny) Stokke (Bremerton, WA); daughter Heidi (Joe) Stokke-French (Liberty Lake); and son Kurt (Lois) Stokke (Palmetto, FL); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Darlene is also survived by her sister, Joyce Ranniger (Spokane Valley) and Delford (Peggy) Beck (Superior, MT). Since her children had a surprise 90th birthday party for her in February 2019 that was attended by family and many prior friends and colleagues there will not be a memorial service. The family asks that you remember Mom as you knew her in her youth. Should you desire, a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in her honor will be appreciated.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019
