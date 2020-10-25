1/2
Darline Louise DIVINE
1931 - 2020
DIVINE, Darline Louise Darline Louise Divine passed away October 14, 2020. She was born October 24, 1931 in Yakima, Washington. Darline grad-uated Rogers High School in 1949. She married her loving husband, Pat Divine (deceased) on June 22, 1951 at St. Pascals Church in Spokane. She is survived by four childrenPatty (Rob) Ellett, Paula (Rick) Smith, Robert "Bob" Divine, Jr. and Larry (Janelle) Divine; 15 grandchildren; over 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two siblings Larry (Marge) Harmon, Alice (Gary) Bel; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family and friends. Darline was very active in her children's lives with sports, fundraising and being a Girl Scout Leader. She was a St. Patrick's Alumni, Treasurer for St. Patrick's Altar Society, Former Central Council of Scout Mothers, a member of St. Agnes Ann's Guild, The Mead Homemakers Club, NARVE-Railroad, and was Board President of the Hillyard Senior Center for many years. Darline cherished the many travel adventures with the Hillyard Senior Center. Her other exciting trips included an Alaskan Cruise and a visit to Pearl Harbor while in Hawaii. Darline loved camping at their Idaho property Beartree, especially putting out all of her ceramic figurines. Due to the current health conditions there will be no Rosary or funeral services. There will be a Celebration of Life in the future when it is safe to do so. We will celebrate what a gift Darline was, her graceful spirit and kind, beautiful heart. In lieu of flowers, Darline's wishes were that donations be made to Cystic Fibrosis Research, Inc. (CFRI) www.cfri.org. 1731 Embarcadero Rd., Suite 210, Palo Alto, CA 94303. Please send cards of condolence to: The Divine Family, c/o Paula Smith, 730 E. Lacrosse Ave., Spokane, WA 99207.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
