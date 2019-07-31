Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darnell "Buster" VanCara. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

VanCara, Darnell "Buster" "Buster you left us too soon!" On July 25th, 2019, Darnell "Buster" VanCara passed away and left us all too soon. Buster was born on February 26th, 1968 to Elenore and Leo VanCara, and his family settled in Four Lakes, Washington in 1970. He graduated from Cheney High School in 1987 and was proud to enlist in the United States Army at 19. He served with the 24th Infantry Unit based in FT Stewart, Georgia with honor and distinction in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. On returning stateside he was selected as a member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard, which bought him great pride to give a final service to families of fallen heroes of our country. Buster left the Army and returned to Four Lakes after his father passed away to assist his mother. He began an outstanding career at Eastern Washington University in 1997. He was admired, respected and known by all as an integral part of the Trucking Department. He cared for the community that gave him so much and served as a volunteer Fire Fighter for Spokane County Fire District 3, Station 3 and continued serving as County Water Commissioner in Four Lakes. Buster was the husband, son, brother, uncle and cousin everyone wanted to be around. He had a grace about him even while he teased his sisters and nieces/nephew. The day he met Laura his life changed; he was deeply in love. His greatest joy was marrying her on May 24th, 2014. He quickly introduced the love of his life to the world of Buster and she couldn't be happier. Buster and Laura became a staple at Don and Devon's campsites, family BBQ's with his signature flair, and holidays. Buster never met a stranger, never turned anyone away and always had his ever-present smile with an infectious laugh that made people walk away feeling glad they met him. Buster is proceeded in death by his father Leo Van Cara, MSG/Ret USAF and mother Eleanor Van Cara. Buster is survived by his wife Laura (McGuire) Van Cara; Stepdaughter Ashley McGuire-Ledford; Mother-in-Law Margaret McGuire; Brother and Sister-in-Law Tim and Teressa McGuire (Spokane, WA) and their children Tanner and Taylor; Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law Michael and Ginger McGuire (CA) and their children Zach and Alaura; Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law Larry and Roxanne McGuire (KS); Devon Van Cara Tinker (sister) Don Tinker MSgt/Ret USAF (Brother-in-law) Cheney, WA; Jan Kinn (Four Lakes, WA); La Wana Matthews (Ellensburg, WA). Nieces and Nephew: Tina Matthews (Ellensburg, WA); Robyn Matthews MSgt/Ret USAF (Ellensburg, WA); Lindy Tinker Lt. USAF (Renton, WA) and Tad Tinker (Spokane, WA). A Celebration of Life for Buster will be held at Don and Devon Tinker's home 509-710-7558, 2221 W. Smythe Rd., Spokane WA, on Sunday, August 4th at 2 pm. The celebration will be a potluck in Buster's honor. Memories of Buster will be shared at that time as there are too many to post here. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

Published in Spokesman-Review on July 31, 2019

