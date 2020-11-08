1/1
Darrel B. GEHRMAN
GEHRMAN, Darrel B. (Age 66) Darrel, age 66, passed away on October 3rd, 2020, in Tacoma, WA. He was born and raised in Spokane, WA to Elva and Emil Gehrman. He was one of four children, and had seven step brothers and sisters. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1972. After high school he enlisted in the Army, 4th Platoon D31 in Fort Ord, CA, and was based in Germany. He worked for almost 20 years as an automotive mechanic in Spokane, before going back to school to become a journeyman sheet metal worker. He was a cancer survivor for many years until the last stages of his life. Aside from trade jobs, he was a dedicated husband. He is survived by his wife, Holly, six children: Briana, Daniel, Carolyn, Heidi, Sheila, and Jason as well as 14 grandchildren. He has three siblings; Doug (Kathy) Gehrman, Sheryl Johnson, Lori (Michael) Matthews. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Elva Faydo and Emil and Mary Gehrman. A Celebration of Life will be on November 14th at 1pm at The Venue, N. 6416 Cincinnati Ave. in Spokane, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
