PAINE, Darrell D. (Age 60) Passed away suddenly on January 6, 2020, in Newman Lake, WA. Darrell was born on February 19, 1959 in Clarkston, WA, to June and Phillip Paine. He worked in construction for over 35 years. At the time of his death, he was employed by Winkler Construction. Darrell was an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. He enjoyed fishing, hockey games and car races. His best enjoyment was hopping in his motorhome and traveling with his wife, Lisa. On September 2, 2018, he married the love of his life, Lisa Dayley, whom resides at their home in Newman Lake, WA. Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Paine and a brother Robert Paine. Darrell is survived by his wife, Lisa Paine of Newman Lake, WA; sons, Jesse (Sara) Paine of Albuquerque, NM, Cody Paine of Oregon, and Austin Dayley of Spokane, WA; daughter, Ana Dayley of Spokane, WA; his mother, June Paine; brother, Ed Paine; sisters, Lori Paine and Lisa Allgood, all of Spokane, WA, and Hope Valley of Conway, Arkansas. Viewing will be held, Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1PM till 4PM, at Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division, Spokane, WA. A service will also be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1PM at Riplinger Funeral Home. Dinner to follow, at the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St., Spokane, WA. Guestbook at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 14, 2020