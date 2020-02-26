EVANS, Darrell Floyd Darrell Floyd Evans was born in Ritzville in 1933 to Homer and Mildred (Anderson) Evans. He graduated from Ritzville High School and DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. He married Patricia Thiel in 1955. They had four children they raised in Ritzville. He farmed in the Washtucna and Ritzville area. He is survived by his wife, Patricia and his children Debbie (Kevin) Waite, Ronald (Laura) Evans, Christine (Rob) Harper, Mark Evans, four grandchildren and four siblings. Funeral Services are being held in Ritzville at Danekas Funeral Home, 207 E. Main on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00pm. To leave online condolences for the Evans family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 26, 2020