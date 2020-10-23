HOFFMAN, Darrel Darrell Hoffman, 90, passed away October 19, 2020 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born December 23, 1929 in Edgeley, North Dakota, the son of John and Lillie (Brown) Hoffman. The family moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho from North Dakota in 1947 and Darrell graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School in 1949. Darrell served honorably in the U. S. Army from 1953 to 1961. He returned to Coeur d'Alene and worked in logging and area sawmills, later working for the City of Coeur d'Alene Fire Department from 1957 to 1977 and rose to the position of Captain. In 1977 he was hired by Kootenai County Fire District No. 1 as Fire Chief, a position he held until his retirement in 1982. He served as president and secretary of Firefighter Local #1494 and President and secretary of the North Idaho Firefighters, president of the Kootenai County Fire Chiefs and a member of Idaho State Fire Chiefs Association. Darrell married Faye Derting Hamblen in 1980 and she passed away March 3, 2006. They built their retirement home in the Country on acreage that he purchased in 1951. Darrell and Faye lived in their house for sixteen years, and sold it in 2006, moving into Coeur d'Alene. Darrell's hobbies included hunting, fishing, wood working, camping, gardening, and loved the outdoors. He was a member of the Coeur d'Alene Seventh Day Adventist Church. Viewing will be at 1:00 pm to service time at 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020 Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. 4th Street, Cd'A Chapel with burial and Military Honors to take place at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens following the services. He is survived by his brother, Marlyne Hoffman of John Day Oregon, a nephew, John Hoffman, of Mt Vernon, Washington, Stepsons, Robert Hamblen of Post Falls, Idaho and Stepson, Ernest Hamblen of Spokane, Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye, son, Robert, parents, John and Lillie Hoffman, grand-parents, Michael and Katherine Hoffman, and John and Elizabeth Brown. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements. Please visit Darrell's online memorial at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
