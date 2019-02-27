PETERSON, Darrell Darrell Peterson was born on July 16, 1938, to Frank and Katherine Peterson in Spokane, WA. He passed away on February 25, 2019, in Spokane, WA. Darrell was raised in Ford, Washington and graduated from Springdale High School. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Geology. He served in the US Army from 1960-62 and was stationed in Korea. He worked for Washington Surveying and Ratings Bureau for 39 years and retired in 2002. He married Barbara Sickels February 3, 1968, until her passing August 1, 2003, spending their 35 years together in Spokane raising their two children. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting and just being out in the woods. He was active in Scouting for over 20 years, helping many boys attain the rank of Eagle Scout, including his son. As he got older, he loved going for trips with his girlfriend Carol, especially drives out in the country to look for wildlife. He rarely missed watching Gonzaga basketball on TV. He loved spending time with his family, seeing his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews growing and watching what they were all up to. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Katherine, wife Barbara and brother Larry. He is survived by sisters, Doris Abrahamson (Tommy), Linda Weatbrook (Randy d.), two children, Eric Peterson (Maggie) and Krista Rodrigues (Todd), three grandchildren, Jada, Joe, Sahale, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Elk Country Church of the Open Bible on Saturday, March 2 at 12:00 noon with burial to follow at the Elk Cemetery. To leave a note for the family please visit hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary