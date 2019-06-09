Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Wayne SULLENS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SULLENS, Darrell Wayne Darrell was born on December 28, 1940 in Spokane, Washington, one year after his parents, Glorian Swanson Dahl and Samuel Everett Sullens, were married. One year later, when the United States entered WW II, Darrell's father joined the Navy, while his mother moved to Bellingham to work in a factory there and be closer to Whidby Island where she could see her husband occasionally. During the first five years of his life, Darrell lived with his maternal grandparents, Hans and Della May Dahl in the Edgecliff area of the Spokane Valley. His grandfather Hans was an important role model. A younger brother, Michael, was added to the family in 1948. When Darrell was fifteen years old, his parents divorced, and Bill Bluhm became his stepfather in 1955 when his mother remarried. Darrell's artistic abilities were noticed early in life by his mother who was a gifted, prolific artist and she arranged for young Darrell to study with her instructor, Herman Keyes. Darrell graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1959. After high school, Darrell joined the Navy, was awarded "Most Outstanding Recruit" and later qualified as a submariner. In 1960, and at 20 years of age, he was assigned to the USS Pickerel as Petty Officer 2nd Class with specialty training in the Advanced Electronics Field. He received an honorable discharge in July 1963. Darrell was a member of the Farragut Base of the United States Submarine Veterans, and a member of the Holland Club a special group of submarine veterans who have been designated "Qualified in Submarines" by the Navy for 50 or more years. After his discharge from the Navy, Darrell returned home and immediately enrolled in one of Herman Keyes' figure drawing classes and studied art with his mother. He also attended Kinman Business University and studied Business Administration. Within one year he was married to Karen Ann Adams. He knew she was "the one" when she showed up on a canceled date night in winter blizzard weather to help Darrell walk a cow that had digested too much grain causing its belly to puff up to life-threatening proportions. This was the beginning of 52 years of shoulder-to-shoulder projects for this hard-working couple, until Karen's passing in September of 2016. Darrell adopted Karen's two children from a previous marriage, and also enjoyed his younger half siblings, Sami, Shaun, and Scott who came along after his father remarried his stepmother, Margie Gladys Brown in 1955. During the next ten years he supported his family by doing construction, and working at Grinnell Company and Crane Supply Company, all the time sketching and taking art classes at SFCC. Darrell began to see a possibility for a future in art whereby he could sell art supplies and begin producing his own art on the side. Darrell and Karen are widely known for their many years as the owners and operators of Ratel's Art Supplies on Garland Avenue in Spokane. From 1978-1998, their passion for art and artists, coupled with their kindness and generosity, produced loyal customers and life-long friends, including Herman Keyes, his former instructor, and many others. After Ratel's Art Supplies closed in 1998, Darrell finally began to pursue his lifelong dream of creating art full time. Darrell worked in all mediums: metals, concrete, enamels, pen and ink, and he loved the process of sculpture, but ultimately, it was oil painting that allowed him to capture a moment in time and it was oil paintings that were his true gift. Creativity happens when you make something exciting out of something boring and Darrell made excitement and interest happen in every one of his paintings. Darrell's signature color was purple, shades of which he creatively infused into every painting. The glazing technique, color use, and composition in his paintings are exquisite. Galleries have represented his work locally as well as internationally, as far away as Ireland. Darrell loved every aspect of painting the road trips with Karen to photograph nature as inspiration, the solitude of his art studio, the elegance and beauty of the colorful earth-derived paints, the potent smell of turpentine, the feel of the brush in his hand, the sound of the bristles making contact with the canvas, the construction of a frame suitable for the finished product - from start to finish it was a therapeutic, exciting adventure every time. Darrell painted to the end, completing his final art show in April 2019. Congratulations to those who own a Darrell Sullens painting. He leaves a legacy of artwork we can enjoy forever. Darrell enjoyed many years of membership in the Back Country Horsemen of Washington, was a Master Gardener, and also enjoyed a creative writing class for over 10 years; leaving his family with a large compilation of short stories that will be treasured for generations. As a committed humanist and atheist, Darrell made lasting contributions to society with endless acts of compassion and service. He was outspoken about his worldview, believing that he should let his voice be heard as an agent of change. Yet in gatherings of his very diverse family, he was a gentle, respectful presence. Darrell was a current member of the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason and Science, the Democratic Socialists of America, the Democratic National Convention, and the American Civil Liberties Union. He attended the Universalist Unitarian Church with his wife Karen for many years. Darrell passed away Sunday, May 26th 2019 due to complications related to severe heart and lung disease. Words cannot express the void we all feel with the passing of this kind and generous man. Darrell is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sullens; his mother and stepfather, Glorian and Bill Bluhm; his father and stepmother Samuel and Margie Sullens and stepsister Karen Morin. Darrell is survived by his son Chuck Sullens of Spokane; his daughter Cristine Conerty (Jim) of Colbert, Washington; his brother Michael Bluhm (Xuan Lan) of Henrico, Virginia; his brother Scott Sullens (Renee) of Blanchard, Idaho; his sister Sami Sullens Perry (Stan) of Spokane; his sister Shaun Sullens (Marvin Veeder) of Portland, Oregon; and stepsister Vicki Haskins (Bob) of Spokane. Darrell is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, six nephews, four nieces, six great-nephews, and one great-niece. A celebration of Darrell's life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 am at the Unitarian Universalist Church located at 4340 West Fort George Wright Drive, Spokane, WA 99224. Lunch will be provided. All who knew and loved Darrell are invited to attend. Please RSVP to his daughter Cris Conerty at

