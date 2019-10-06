Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell William SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Darrell William Darrell Smith passed away September 26 at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer. He was born September 24, 1948 in Spokane, Washington to Vincent (Smitty) and Donna Smith. He attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1966. He then hitchhiked all over Europe with friends before serving his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. While attending Eastern Washington State College he met fellow student Katherine Berry on the racquetball court, and they were married in 1977 and had two beautiful girls. Darrell worked as a Realtor for a number of years with Vic Lewis and then joined his parents in the family business Boyd Walker Sewing Machine Company, founded by his grandfather Bill Boyd in 1945 and the oldest Pfaff dealership in the country. He was active in the East Sprague Business Association, the St. Patrick's Alumni Association and the mysterious Garden Club. Every year he ran Bloomsday and was very proud of his t-shirt collection. Darrell loved the outdoors and in his spare time took his beloved family sight-seeing, hiking, camping, huckleberry picking, fishing, sledding, alpine snow skiing and whitewater rafting. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his wife Kathy, children Melinda and Emily, mother Donna Smith, sisters Sheila Cardella (Paul) and Sharon West, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 11, at 11:00. a.m. at St. Aloysius Church.

SMITH, Darrell William Darrell Smith passed away September 26 at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer. He was born September 24, 1948 in Spokane, Washington to Vincent (Smitty) and Donna Smith. He attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1966. He then hitchhiked all over Europe with friends before serving his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. While attending Eastern Washington State College he met fellow student Katherine Berry on the racquetball court, and they were married in 1977 and had two beautiful girls. Darrell worked as a Realtor for a number of years with Vic Lewis and then joined his parents in the family business Boyd Walker Sewing Machine Company, founded by his grandfather Bill Boyd in 1945 and the oldest Pfaff dealership in the country. He was active in the East Sprague Business Association, the St. Patrick's Alumni Association and the mysterious Garden Club. Every year he ran Bloomsday and was very proud of his t-shirt collection. Darrell loved the outdoors and in his spare time took his beloved family sight-seeing, hiking, camping, huckleberry picking, fishing, sledding, alpine snow skiing and whitewater rafting. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his wife Kathy, children Melinda and Emily, mother Donna Smith, sisters Sheila Cardella (Paul) and Sharon West, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 11, at 11:00. a.m. at St. Aloysius Church. Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close