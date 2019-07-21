MURRAY, Darrin C. "Hot Rod Murray's" (Age 59) Darrin began his next journey surrounded by his family and friends after a very short but hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Kristin; daughters Jessica (Coby) and Nicole (Louie); granddaughters Hailey, Destanie, and Melody; grandsons Jesse and Dylan; great-grandson Nolan; sisters Tambra and LuWanna; brothers Ty and Brad; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Darrin had a deep love for his family and friends and loved gathering in his backyard. He was also an avid "car guy" and was involved in the automotive industry for roughly 40 years. A Celebration of Life Potluck BBQ will be held in our backyard on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019