SQUIRES, Daryl and Connie Jo Daryl Jessup Squires, passed away on May 31st, and was followed in death by his wife of 64 years, Connie Jo Squires on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Both three weeks shy of their 86th birthdays. Daryl born in Napa, Idaho; Connie born in Omaha, Nebraska met at Whitworth University and began their lives together and careers in Spokane. The next 64 years took them all over the Pacific Northwest, but they always called Spokane home. Please visit www.gilliesfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolences and for the complete obituary for Daryl and Connie Jo. A memorial service will be held at Whitworth University Presbyterian church in Spokane on Saturday August 3rd at 2pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 21 to July 28, 2019