CARLSON, Daryl David Daryl David Carlson passed away February 14, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Spokane, WA in 1939. He is survived by his son David (wife - Connie), his granddaughter, Jordan of Tacoma, WA. and two sisters, Donna Bernard of Mesa, AZ and Samantha Kostelecky of Spokane, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Daryl served his country proudly in the Air Force and spent a year in Vietnam. He lived most of his life in Spokane where he worked for Banner Fuel until he retired. He spent the last few years in Douglas, AZ with his son. You are sorely missed big brother. Rest in peace until we meet again.

