Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl Ray CLICK. View Sign Service Information Merchant Funeral Home - Clarkston 1000 7th Street Clarkston , WA 99403 (509)-758-2556 Send Flowers Obituary

CLICK, Daryl Ray (Age 78) Daryl Ray Click entered into eternal peace with our savior, Jesus Christ, on November 17, 2019, in Clarkston, Washington with his family around him. Daryl was born on July 23, 1941 on his grandparent's ranch in Latah, WA, to the late Glen and Florence Click. He attended Deer Park until the eighth grade, moved to Burbank, WA and finished his high school years at LaCrosse, WA. He graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1959. He went on to college at Washington State University where he was a member of the boxing team. He graduated in 1965 with a degree in Industrial Architect and BA in Education. He married Marilyn McClellan in April of 1966 and located to the town of Clarkston, Washington. He briefly taught shop at Clarkston High School, until 1969. He became a general contractor until retiring in 2006. Hunting and fishing were his recreational passions in life. It was always hunting and fishing season at some point of the year. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his family. He also loved playing the game "Aggravation" with his grandchildren. Puzzles were also enjoyable to him in the later years as well as watching his grandchildren excel in sports. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn and his two brothers Dennis and Larry. He leaves his memories to be cherished by his daughter Tonyia (Brad) Pinney of Spokane and son Glen Click of Clarkston. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Faith and Marshall Pinney, Daren and Grant Click. Also left behind are his brother, Robert Click, of Hudson, Wisconsin, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the morning at 10:00 am at the Merchant's Funeral Home in Clarkston. Knowing Daryl's passion for hunting and WSU, if you would like to wear camo or WSU Cougar attire, he would have loved it. Rest in peace father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, we will always love you and will miss you dearly. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28

CLICK, Daryl Ray (Age 78) Daryl Ray Click entered into eternal peace with our savior, Jesus Christ, on November 17, 2019, in Clarkston, Washington with his family around him. Daryl was born on July 23, 1941 on his grandparent's ranch in Latah, WA, to the late Glen and Florence Click. He attended Deer Park until the eighth grade, moved to Burbank, WA and finished his high school years at LaCrosse, WA. He graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1959. He went on to college at Washington State University where he was a member of the boxing team. He graduated in 1965 with a degree in Industrial Architect and BA in Education. He married Marilyn McClellan in April of 1966 and located to the town of Clarkston, Washington. He briefly taught shop at Clarkston High School, until 1969. He became a general contractor until retiring in 2006. Hunting and fishing were his recreational passions in life. It was always hunting and fishing season at some point of the year. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his family. He also loved playing the game "Aggravation" with his grandchildren. Puzzles were also enjoyable to him in the later years as well as watching his grandchildren excel in sports. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn and his two brothers Dennis and Larry. He leaves his memories to be cherished by his daughter Tonyia (Brad) Pinney of Spokane and son Glen Click of Clarkston. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Faith and Marshall Pinney, Daren and Grant Click. Also left behind are his brother, Robert Click, of Hudson, Wisconsin, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the morning at 10:00 am at the Merchant's Funeral Home in Clarkston. Knowing Daryl's passion for hunting and WSU, if you would like to wear camo or WSU Cougar attire, he would have loved it. Rest in peace father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, we will always love you and will miss you dearly. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28 Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close