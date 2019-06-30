SOLES, Daryl Daryl Soles was one of a kind. Born on December 5, 1948 to Hazel (DeVries) and Everett Soles in Yakima WA. Deceased June 27, 2019. He graduated from University High School, Spokane Valley in 1967. He enlisted in the US Army that October and served with the 716th Military Police Battalion. He served two years in Saigon before being discharged May 1970 as an E-6 Staff Sergeant. He met Louise Soles at Ratskellar's in Coeur d'Alene ID on July 3rd 1969, and two years later on July 3rd, 1971 they were married at St. Paschal's Church in Spokane Valley. Louise was absolutely the love of his life and as we would happily tell you "he married up". At times they lived in Kent, Edmonds, Spokane Valley WA and Sandpoint ID, and currently in Liberty Lake. Daryl worked as a sales rep before beginning his employment with the US Postal Service in Seattle WA and Post Falls ID. He worked hard and played hard all of his life until 2006 when Daryl mastered the art of retirement. Then he just played. Daryl loved life and he wanted to be sure everyone around him was enjoying it to. He most enjoyed fishing on Pend Oreille Lake, time with his buddies at Good Tymes, golfing with old friends, driving his '03 T-bird convertible, listening to music (county and oldies), playing cards, drinking family wines, watching his favorite sports teams on TV (Zags, Mariners and Seahawks), and being retired. But, he most loved being with his family. Especially at Pend Oreille Shores every August where 100+ family and friends gathered to fish, golf, eat, drink huckleberry daiquiris, and laugh. Three years ago Daryl had his right leg amputated. He continued to do everything he wanted to do and he earned our respect for his daring and his courage. This past month he underwent four surgeries and lost his left leg. He was hoping for more time on this earth but died at St. Joseph's rehab. God has taken him home and he is made whole and pain free. Daryl met a lot of friends along his way and they remained forever important to him. He had a huge personality so that even young friends of his sons thought him a legend. He loved history and nature and had a kind heart. He embraced his extended family and was loved and revered as "Uncle D". Daryl was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Roy Collier, sister Myrna Kamps, and brother's Dennis Soles and Bob Wolf; and in-laws, Louie and Rose Aquino. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Louise; his sons, Jason (Anita Arora) and Eric (Breigh) Soles and grandson Cameron Day; brother Ed Soles (Tina) and sister-in-law Lyla Soles. He is mourned by all the Soles and Aquino families. Funeral services will be at St. Joseph's Church (4521 N. Arden Rd. Otis Orchards) on Saturday July 6th at 11am. Reception will follow at the VFW Post 1435, 192 S. David Street, Spokane Valley 99212. In lieu of flowers, donation to VFW Post 1435 or the Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana St. Spokane WA 99217, or . Please share your memories of Daryl in his guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019