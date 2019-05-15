EDGEMON, Daryn Jon (Age 49) Daryn lost his battle with cancer on April 28, 2019. Daryn grew up with his family in Rosalia, WA, and graduated from Rosalia High School in 1988. Early in life, Daryn found a love of music and fishing. Possessing a passion for guitar playing, he played lead guitar in several local bands. He also loved all animals, but his birds and dogs were at the top of the list. Daryn worked as a card dealer at several local casinos over the past two decades. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Edgemon; his parents, Glenn and Janean Edgemon; his mother-in-law, Donna Alford; sister, Bonni-Jean Loutherback (Jay); brother, Larry Edgemon (Toby); brothers-in-law, Rob Alford (Lisa) and David Alford (Lisa); four nieces, one nephew, and one great-niece. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle's Lodge Aerie #2, 6410 N Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA 99208. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Daryn's name to the Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types Inc. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019