THOMAS, Dave Reed (Age 51) December 1, 1967- May 31, 2019 Dave was camping in the mountains with his friends April, Tim and Pat, when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Sandy.. Survived by his brother Mike, Aunt Kathy and his side kick Harley. Dave was a tenacious, hard working man and a jack-of-all-trades. He worked for years as a mover in Seattle, he also worked in various fields of construction in Spokane. He was a simple man, who loved the outdoor life, riding his Harley, camping, hiking, gardening, animals and he loved music. Family and friends will be gathering for a memorial BBQ at Dave's home, Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Camp out at the Black Cat Ranch.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 11, 2019