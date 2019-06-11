Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Reed THOMAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS, Dave Reed (Age 51) December 1, 1967- May 31, 2019 Dave was camping in the mountains with his friends April, Tim and Pat, when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Sandy.. Survived by his brother Mike, Aunt Kathy and his side kick Harley. Dave was a tenacious, hard working man and a jack-of-all-trades. He worked for years as a mover in Seattle, he also worked in various fields of construction in Spokane. He was a simple man, who loved the outdoor life, riding his Harley, camping, hiking, gardening, animals and he loved music. Family and friends will be gathering for a memorial BBQ at Dave's home, Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Camp out at the Black Cat Ranch.

THOMAS, Dave Reed (Age 51) December 1, 1967- May 31, 2019 Dave was camping in the mountains with his friends April, Tim and Pat, when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Sandy.. Survived by his brother Mike, Aunt Kathy and his side kick Harley. Dave was a tenacious, hard working man and a jack-of-all-trades. He worked for years as a mover in Seattle, he also worked in various fields of construction in Spokane. He was a simple man, who loved the outdoor life, riding his Harley, camping, hiking, gardening, animals and he loved music. Family and friends will be gathering for a memorial BBQ at Dave's home, Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Camp out at the Black Cat Ranch. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close