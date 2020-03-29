Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A REINBOLD. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

REINBOLD, David A. (Age 68) Passed away March 18, 2020 at his home in Davenport, WA. He was born on June 30, 1951 in Spokane, WA to Willard and Margaret (Conrad) Reinbold. David grew up on the family farm and attended school in Davenport graduating in 1969 and then attended W.S.U where he earned a bachelor's degree. After college he return to Davenport where he help with the family farm and later was also a rural mail carrier. David was a member of the Rural Mail Carriers Association. He is survived by his sister Penny (Mike) Hogan, Two nieces and one nephew April (Sam) Brantley, Marcia and (Jon) Mathison and Chris (Danielle) Hogan and several great nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Willard and Margaret Reinbold and his longtime significant other Bonnie Roberson. A memorial service for David will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Reinbold family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020

