SHINING, David A. On Sunday the 15th of September 2019 at age 71 David Shining (A.K.A Neighbor Dave to many and Grandpa Dave to his family) left us way to early in his ride of this life. David was born in Spokane, Wa. on June 2nd of 1948 to Lawrance and Dorothy Shining. He went to Central Valley High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the army. Upon return to his home, Greenacres, Dave met Janet Lawson who gave him his first daughter Michelle and from there his story truly began. They made home in Newman Lake where they brought another daughter, Amber, into the world. Dave raised a couple of "Kaiser bratts" for the better part of three decades and all the while continuing to stay a major staple in the Greenacres community and surroundings for anyone who needed him from the stray cat, to stray Harley brother and everyone in between. The compassion Dave showed everyone had no bounds. If you were in need, you called Neighbor Dave. Dave grew up on motorcycles with his brother Larry and friends, racing everything from flat track to motocross. His love of any two wheeled machine was infectious and has been instilled in his family for life. David is survived by his loving partner Rhonda Vinson, his brother Larry Shining, daughters Michelle Polk and Amber Bergstrom. Sons-in- law, Dan Martin, Jeremy Polk and Brandon Bergstrom. His six amazing grandkids that he loved as much as his Harleys; Shelbi, Shandi and Shaylee Polk, Alexis Martin, Drew Bergstrom and Becca Shepard also a great-grandson Tobias Irvine and his precious Spirit.! He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Janet Lawson/Shining. There will be a ride to remember Dave on Saturday the 28th of September 2019 starting at 10am leaving the old Cum-Inn tavern parking lot in Greenacres concluding at Cruisers, Stateline, ID. More details to follow. Please respect the family at this time and direct any questions/messages to Brandon at [email protected] Thank You. If you would like to donate, please do so at your local veterinarians office to help spay/neuter cats. Dave and Rhonda loved to take care of all animals, Any favorite charity large, small or even just the next person that needs it would also fulfill his wishes. That is what Neighbor Dave would do! Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

