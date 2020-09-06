SHROPE, David A. "Dave" Dave Shrope, age 68, a lifelong Tekoa resident, passed away Wednesday morning at his Tekoa home from heart problems. At his request, no public services will be held. David Allan Shrope was born March 13, 1952 at Pullman, WA to Stan and Maxine (Marshall) Shrope. He was raised in Tekoa, attended Tekoa schools and graduated from Tekoa High School in 1970. In high school, Dave was active in sports, especially basketball. Following high school, Dave attended Wenatchee Valley Community College where he played on the college basketball team. He later attended Eastern Washington University and Spokane Community College where he received a degree in Police Science. Dave married Laurie L. Young on December 30, 1971 in Spokane, WA. The couple moved to Tekoa in 1973 where he worked at Brotherton Seed Company. Dave worked for Brotherton Seed for over 30 years, the last 15 years as plant manager. Following his early retirement, Dave and Laurie did volunteer work at Friendships, a Christian organization, in Louisiana for three years. The couple returned to Tekoa and Dave drove charter bus for Wheatland Tours for several years. He had also driven bus for the Coeur d'Alene Casino, and most recently drove school bus for the Tekoa School District. He had retired for health reasons one month ago. Dave was a member of the Tekoa Empire Theater Supporters, the Tekoa Bike Club, the Tekoa Community Church, Promise Keepers, and the Tekoa Coffee Club. He had served on the Tekoa Parks and Recreation Board, and served one term on the Tekoa City Council, and 35 years on the Tekoa Fire Department. Dave loved water skiing, snow skiing, camping, biking, riding motorcycles and sharing the love of Christ. He loved to build things for his family home, loved spending time with his grandchildren, and especially enjoyed playing basketball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family up on the houseboat or at his and Laurie's coffee bar. Dave was a man of strong faith and knew the peace that the salvation in Jesus brings. His favorite passage from the Bible was Romans 8:28, "And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose for them." Survivors include his wife Laurie at the Tekoa home, his children Brian (Brandy) Shrope of Otis Orchards, WA, and Mandi (Levi) Prince of Tekoa, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are his three brothers, Bill Shrope of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Bob (Jane) Shrope of Pullman, WA, and Charlie (Mary) Shrope of Spokane, WA. Memorial gifts may be given to the Tekoa Ambulance Fund, PO Box 845, Tekoa, WA or to the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane, WA. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com
