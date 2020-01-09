Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen ENTWISLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ENTWISLE David Allen David Allen Entwisle went home to be with his Heavenly Father on January 6, 2020, at his home at Newman Lake, Washington surrounded by his loved ones. David was born March 15, 1954, in Portland, OR to Donald Entwisle and Elizabeth (Dintelman) Entwisle. David had bravely suffered many months with Myelodysplastic Cancer. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:15 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 21022 E. Wellesley, Otis Orchards, Washington. The Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery located at 21702 W. Espanola Rd, Medical Lake WA. David graduated from Gaston, OR High School, lettering in football, baseball and track. He was the Senior Class Vice President. He also participated in the Drama Club and Christian Youth Association. After high school David enlisted in the Army. He loved the military. He served in Vietnam, Panama Canal and Desert Storm. He retired from the Army as an SFC E-7 after 18 years of service because of disabilities. He earned many medals and ribbons during his service time. On November 18, 2000, David married his sweetheart Linda (Battien) Hall in Carson, Washington. David loved to hunt, fish, golf, football, cook and sing. Dave had a very beautiful singing voice. Theatrical acting, memory games and T-ball coaching were things he enjoyed. David loved children, dogs and all animals. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paralyzed Veterans and the NRA. David was a very giving, loving, kind and caring prankster who loved his Heavenly Father, family, friends and his country. David is survived by his wife Linda at the home; three step sons, Spencer Hall, Rex Hall (Danniele-wife) of Spokane Washington and Josh Hall of Provo, Utah; one step daughter, Spring Van Cleave, Otis Orchards, Washington; six grandchildren, Jasmyn Van Cleave, Ethan Van Cleave, Grayson Van Cleave, Austin Hall, Ayden Hall and Savannah Hall all of Spokane, Washington; two brothers and a sister, Beaver Entwisle, Ron Entwisle and Shelley Entwisle all of Portland, Oregon. David was preceded in death by, his father Donald Edward Entwisle, mother Elizabeth Ann (Dintelman) Entwisle, brother Loren Entwisle, uncle Einar Hedin and aunt Jean (Dintelman) Hedin. Please share memories of David at

