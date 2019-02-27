Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David B. ANDERSON. View Sign

ANDERSON, David B. (Age 71) Of Colville, WA, passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1947 in Spokane. David moved early in life to Colville to help with his Uncle Ray Miller's ranch. He grad-uated from Colville High School in 1965. He was a proud Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam as a Sergeant. He was also a proud member of the American Legion. David worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 17 years on the Tie Gang. He also worked in the Tri-County area doing timber falling. He retired in 2008. David had several hobbies, including prospecting, motorcycle adventuring and cowboy action shooting. He loved shooting and hunting with his boys. David is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, June Davis; seven brothers, Douglas Anderson (Spokane), Dwayne Anderson (Mead), Dale Anderson (Coeur d'Alene), Daniel Anderson (Bremerton), Donald Anderson (Colville), Raymond Anderson (Lebanon, TN), and Kevin Anderson (Spokane); four sisters, Dorothy Sawyer (Spokane), Dolores Neibergall (Portland, OR), Rose Klaassen (Lebanon, TN), and Ruth Rocci (Alexandria, VA); three sons, Marvin (Toni) Anderson (Colville), Clint (Carrie) Anderson (Colville), and Chris Spratt (Beaverton, OR); three daughters, Victoria Hall (Florida), April Davis (Spokane), and Jennifer Davis (Federal Way, WA); and six grandchildren. A Potluck Dinner will be held on March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Colville Senior Center (HUB) 231 W. Elep, Colville, WA The family requests you bring your favorite photos.

4305 N. Division St.

Spokane , WA 99207

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019

