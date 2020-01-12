Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, David (Age 68) David Brown, 68, of Puyallup, Washington, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. David was born May 05, 1951. Dave was the husband of Joan Brown. They shared 45 years of marriage together. Born in Spokane, WA, he was the son to Raymond David Brown and Mareyella Josephine Brown. He attended Lewis and Clark High School, in Spokane, and graduated in 1969. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1973 with a BA in finance. Dave spent many years in banking, finance, management, and marketing. He retired and enjoyed traveling, seeing new places and camping, riding motorcycles and boats, and music. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, and getting together with friends. He was loved for his bold and outgoing personality and love for life. He is survived by his wife Joan; daughter Katie and husband David; grandchildren Madison and Colton; sister Jean and her husband Harry; sister Barb and her husband Wayne; brother Joe and his wife Ann; brother Richard and his wife Venita; sister Margie and her husband Tony; brother Mike and his wife Lucinda; brother Christopher; brother Matt and his wife Maya; stepmother Gerda Brown; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Ryan. We invite friends and family to join us for the funeral service January 24, 2020 at 11am at Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 1401 Valley Ave. E., Sumner, WA. An interment will be held at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup following the reception. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Francis House, 322 7th St. SE, Puyallup in Dave Brown's name.

