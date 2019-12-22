WATSON, David Bruce David Bruce Watson, born 1953 in Landsberg, Germany; passed on December 16, 2019 in Spokane, WA due to complications of Type 1 diabetes. David is survived by his wife, Sue, and extended family: Seana Boyd, Eric Young, Mercedes Woodard, Madison Boyd, Keely Boyd, and Destiny Young. He was a member of the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and a Knight of Columbus. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., December 28, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 6122 Highway 291 (Suncrest), Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation. Please visit Dave's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019