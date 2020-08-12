1/2
David "Dusty" BURCH
BURCH, David "Dusty" (Age 86) David "Dusty" Burch, age 86, died Wednesday August 5, 2020. He was born March 1, 1934. He was known as the "Yoldelin' Cowboy" and traveled around the country playing country music in his younger days. He loved to listen and play country music for his friends. Dusty was a graduate of Spokane Falls Community College with an Associate in Arts degree Preceded in death by his wife Connie Burch, parents, brothers, sisters, and son Davey Burch. Survived by granddaughter Kirstie Berry and husband Jonathon, great-grandsons Konnor and Niklaus all of Alma, Arkansas, grandson Troy Burch of Puyallup, Washington, long time friend and caregiver Angela Splonski and husband Paul of Cheney, Washington, son Bill Burch, and numerous nieces and nephews. He considered his friends that he surrounded himself with his family. An immediate burial has taken place.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
