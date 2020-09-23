HILL, David Carl David Carl Hill went to be with Jesus September 10, 2020. David lived in the Spokane area and Northern Idaho most his life. He resided on the Northside of Spokane with Joan Hill and Terri Williams for the past two years. He passed peacefully at the home of David Hill in the Spokane Valley. We are grateful he is now home with Jesus, his father and mother, brother Lloyd and a number of other family and friends. David was born November 20, 1936 in rural Moscow, ID. The son of Raymond W. Hill and Olive L. Hill. He had three brothers and two sisters: Kenneth Hill, Marion Hill, Lloyd Hill, Norma Clark and Flora Morris. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in Idaho. Then went into the military and was stationed in Japan. David drove truck until he retired. He married Joan B. Parr. They had three children: Pamela J. Schwindt, Theresa M. Williams, and David W. Hill. He had 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. David loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping were his favorite things. Many of his stories were about times he was doing these things. He was active in the Eagles Lodge in the 70s with coaching boxing, community involvement and sitting on the board and obtaining the roll as president. He liked drawing and playing cards with friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26th. However, due to current restrictions on attendance, this will be a private service for immediate family. For those who would like to view a live stream of the service, visit David's tribute page at www.HennesseyValley.com
. Please join us for a Celebration of Life with family and friends at Mirabeau Point Park from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on the 26th.