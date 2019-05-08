Spokesman-Review Obituaries
David Cecil "Mac" McKENZIE

McKENZIE, David Cecil "Mac" July 23, 1947-February 2, 2019 In memory of a special brother Today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest And every single one of them is filled with happiness For you were someone special, always such a joy to know And there was so much pain when it was time to let you go That is why this special message is sent to heaven above For the angels to take care of you and give you all our love. Celebration of Life - May 11, 2019 12:30 P.M. Pines Cemetery Chapel hennesseyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 8, 2019
