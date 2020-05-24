GARY, David Copping David Copping Gary was born in Ellensburg, Washington on October 17, 1953. Shortly afterwards, his family moved to Spokane. He grew up in the St. Aloysius Gonzaga neighborhood and went to St. Aloysius Elementary School. He attended North Central High School. David had a passion for music. In his teenage and early adult life, he loved Rock and Roll. He was familiar with all the artists and groups and had an extensive album collection. He purchased the most sophisticated audio systems. In his adult life, he grew to love classical music and opera. He attended many live operas, watched videos and listened to CDs. Art was one of David's talents. He was skilled at drawing and had a deep appreciation for great art. He was a loving person and enjoyed helping others. One example is the help he gave his siblings. He helped his brother John paint his house. He also helped paint his sister Mary Lila and her husband John's house. For the majority of his career, he was a server at the Four Seasons Olympic Hotel. In this capacity, he was able to meet many celebrities including professional athletes and musicians. Most notable was Joan Baez. Though David suffered from alcoholism, he was able to maintain shis sobriety with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was very grateful for all the meetings he attended. On May 9th, 2020, David experienced a freak accident. While smoking outside, a gust of wind came up and his beard caught on fire and he was burned on his chest and face. He went by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital. He also suffered from lung disease. The fire intensified this disease and he began failing rapidly. He was then moved to "comfort care only." His siblings were able to call him to say good-bye and to say that they loved him. His nurse was named Alexis. She told him that since his family could not be there, she was his family for tonight. She was talking with David, and she learned that he loved opera as she did. She then proceeded to put some opera pieces on her phone. As they listened to it together, she held him in her arms. He died doing something he loved. Alexis was his Angel that night. He is survived by his siblings Mary Lila, John and Margery. He is preceded in death by his parents John Patrick Gary and Elizabeth Copping Gary and his brother Mike. A memorial service with be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a future date.



