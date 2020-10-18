GROENIG, David Cress, MD. October 11, 1924 - October 9, 2020 David Cress Groenig MD peacefully passed away on October 9th, two days before his 96th birthday. Dave grew up in southern Minnesota where his father was a Methodist pastor. He received a degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota before graduating from Medical School in 1949. Soon after, he married his beloved Jennie and took a one year internship at Denver's St. Luke's Hospital. 1950-1952 was spent in Fairbanks, Alaska as a Captain with the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps. 1952-1955 was spent in Louisville, Kentucky for an obstetrical- gynecological residency at Louisville General Hospital. 1955-1957 he practiced as an Ob-Gyn in Caldwell and Nampa, Idaho. In 1957 they moved to Spokane and he began his Ob-Gyn practice which he continued until retiring in 1980. Following retirement, David formed the Thosath-Groenig company with his best friend, and for the next 20 years they built and managed apartment and medical office buildings throughout Spokane. Dr. Groenig was a lifelong chess player who won multiple championship tournaments in Louisville and Spokane. He was still winning chess games well into his 90s. He played clarinet in the U of M Marching Band, the Doctor's Band, and the Doctor's Dixieland Band. He served as President of the Deaconess Hospital Medical Staff and was the first doctor to serve on the hospital board. For many years he volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels and was an active member of Manito United Methodist Church. He sang with the Spokane Choral Society and tenor soloed with the Spokane Symphony and Walla Walla Symphony. Other hobbies were bridge, camping, fishing, golf and tennis. His wit and wisdom will be fondly remembered by his wife of 71 years, his five children, four grandsons and three great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store