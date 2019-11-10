Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAvid "DAve HENDRICKSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENDRICKSON, David "Dave" 1950 - 2019 On October 15, 2019 my best friend, David Gordon Hendrickson, was called home to be with the Lord at age 69. Dave was born in Northfield, MN to Gordon and Gladys Hendrickson on July 30, 1950. He graduated from University High School in 1968. He attended Central University where he studied business and played basketball. He earned his four-year degree in business from EWU. Dave started working for Modern Drywall when he was 14 and eventually purchased part of it from his dad. He married Sue Clausen on October 14, 1980. He loved spending time with his family, was an avid reader and stayed active by fishing, golfing, cutting wood, playing basketball, and was a lifetime member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Gladys. He is survived by his wife Susan (Clausen); children Eric (Desiree) and Emily Hagen (Clint); three grandchildren Levi, Luke, and Greta; sister Judy Arledge (Ken); nephews Dave, Aarron, and Troy; aunt Donna Walsh; as well as other extended family. He could always be found Sunday morning sitting in the back pew of church with his grandchildren. He loved the Lord with all his heart, cherished his family and especially liked to have fun. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11AM at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11315 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. Memorials may be made to the Gethsemane Lutheran Church renovation/building project fund or the Freeman High School basketball teams.

