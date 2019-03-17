RUDEBAUGH, David Dean David Dean Rudebaugh, passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 78 in Sumner, WA with family at his side. Born on January 17, 1941 in Spokane, WA, Dave had one sister and four brothers and is survived by Bruce Rudebaugh. Dave is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice Rudebaugh, four children David "Rudy" Rudebaugh, Lorrie Malone, Charles Rudebaugh and Erica (Samatha Davina) Whitmarsh, four stepchildren Lief LaSage, C.D. LaSage, Charity Giboney and Jacob LaSage. Dave is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. Dave served as a Cadet Engineer in the US Navy from January 1959 to December 1962. Dave served aboard the USS Yorktown with his lifelong friend Gary York. Dave's final resting place will be the Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA on March 29th, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019