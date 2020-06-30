YEAMAN, David Duane (Age 70) David Duane Yeaman "Daring, Dynamic, Dazzling Dave", Age 70, of Spokane WA passed away June 9, 2020. David was born on June 30, 1949 in Heyburn, ID to William and Vivian Yeaman and later moved to Spokane with his family where he permanently settled. He graduated Joel E. Ferris High School in 1967 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army as a PFC in light weapons and infantry. He was honorably discharged in 1974. Preceded in death by his father William Yeaman, mother Vivian (Hunter) Clifford, sister Sharon (Yeaman) Selby, and brothers Robert Yeaman and Myrl Yeaman. Dave is survived by his daughter Rachel Bardwell and her husband Tyler, his son, Matthew Yeaman, his brothers Fred Yeaman, and Shawn Clifford, his sister Patte Solverson, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and good friends. Dave rarely met a person or dog he didn't like and will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and huge heart. A Military Honors Ceremony and a Celebration of Life are being planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Washington Special Olympics. You will be missed, Dad. Peace.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 30, 2020.