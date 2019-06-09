Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Dyson "Cougar Dave" WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, David Dyson "Cougar Dave" July 14th, 1922 - May 28th, 2019 Dave was born in the Spokane Valley to parents Augustus "Gus"and Dorothy Williams. He was the fourth child of 14 children. In 1940 Dave graduated from Central Valley High School, where he boxed and played football. After High School he joined the US Navy Armed Guard and served as a Gunner in the South Pacific. Dave served on six different ships from 1941-1945, including a brief time in the Merchant Marines. After WWII Dave returned to the Spokane Valley, moving shortly thereafter to Portland, where he married Irene Kopp. Together Dave and Irene had two children, Marie and Mike Williams. They divorced and in February of 1966 Dave married Thelma Williams. Thelma had children Betsy and Tammie from a previous marriage. Together they had one son, Bill. After the war Dave drove a milk truck, then a bread truck, before joining the 555 Cement Masons in Portland. Dave would retire with the Union in 1984. Cougar Dave was a lifelong Washington State Cougar fan. He was a season ticket holder for many years. Despite never attending WSU as a student, he was given an honorary diploma from the University. He was also a union member with the 555 Cement Masons. As well as a longtime member of the Beaverton Elks Lodge, where he was once honored with Elk of The Year. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor. Dave's absence is felt by many, which is a true testament to how loved he was. Dave is survived by son Bill; daughters Marie and Betsy; grandchildren Amber, Travis, Kate and Kelly; great-grandson Huntley as well as siblings, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by wife Thelma, daughter Tammie. parents Gus and Dorothy, as well as several brothers, sisters and dear friends. There will be a graveside service for Dave on Friday, June 7th 2019. The service will take place at Phillips Cemetery in Hillsboro, Oregon at 1PM. Dave requested all his friends and family get together afterwards and party, so party we will. Go Cougs!

