SWEET, David E. (Age 83) September 1, 1936 - August 14, 2020 Born in Wenatchee to Ed and Viola Sweet. In Spokane, Dave went to elementary school at Lady of Lourdes, Finch, and high school at Gonzaga High School. College at Gonzaga University. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara McKee, his son Daniel Sweet, and son Michael Sweet. He married his high school sweetheart, Ann E. Burrell, September 10, 1955. He is survived by his wife Ann Sweet, daughter Victoria Juhlin and husband Rick, son Joe Sweet and wife Sherri, son Paul Sweet and wife Connie, daughter Sandy Hank and husband Jim, and daughter Anna Sweet along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dave followed his passion and became a mechanic and owned four different stations. He hired most of his children to work with him at his stations. He was a member of Rotary Club which helps less advantaged people, he delivered for Meals on Wheels with his wife Ann, volunteered for The Blood Bank mobile bus, and he was on the board for the Corbin Senior Center where he volunteered as a tour driver for seniors. Dave was an exceptional father and husband. He was the oldest child, always playing with all the kids. Dave is now in a place where he is entertaining everyone. Private family service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit Dave's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
