VAN HOY, David E. Our loving father David E. Van Hoy of Spanaway, WA died on November 15, 2019. Born on December 30, 1927 in Goldendale, WA he was the youngest of six children with two brothers and three sisters. He was the last, living child of Glenn and Grace Van Hoy of Goldendale, WA. Our mom Bernadean "Bunny" Van Hoy would often clear her voice as our dad would tell stories of his youth, stealing watermelons on the hills around Goldendale on a hot summer day or skipping school to go fishing. As a teenager, his family moved to Spokane, WA where David attended Rogers High School. An accomplished and talented athlete, Dave starred on the basketball team and also played AAU basketball as well. While playing AAU basketball, a mutual friend introduced our dad to our mom who was on the cheerleading squad at North Central High School. David and "Bunny" were married on November 1, 1952 in Spokane, WA. And soon after followed four kids, Daniel, Jeffrey, Craig and Jennifer (Maydole), "three hits and a miss" as our dad would say. Our dad grew up during the depression. He was a hard-working carpenter who always went to work, at least six days a week. He could never throw anything away. He would say "You never know when you might need this or that could be worth a lot of money." While working hard, he kept his this elite athlete status intact by keeping a basketball, tennis rackets and even golf clubs in his work van, just in case he could play during lunch breaks or before he arrived back home. He passed down his love for sports and adventure. He climbed Mt. Rainier with Craig and Dan in the 1970s. He played all kinds of sports with his six grandkids Jason, Laurie, Jordan, Brooks, Josiah and Bethany. Many of the photos we have of our dad are of him with our kids, a basketball in hand or wearing Seattle Super Sonics swag. Our dad will be greatly missed as a man with many dreams, who experienced many hardships but always had a song in his heart and a tune he could whistle. One of his many dreams was to get his book of poems published. He was a firm believer that God is real. That was his hope as well. He is survived by his beautiful wife "Bunny" Van Hoy who he declared as his "One True Love." So, here's to you Dad, we will always love you, be grateful for all that you did for us and all that you taught us. Dan, Jeff, Craig, Jennifer and beautiful bride "Bunny"

