WEST, David E. (Age 69) David Eugene "Bear" West of Chattaroy, WA, passed away January 4, 2019 at the Mann Grandstaff VA Hospice, where he chose to spend his final days. Born in Richmond, IN on March 19, 1949 to Charles and Gertrude (Hoy) West, he resided there until enlisting in the US Army in 1968. Dave initially served in Vietnam through September 1969; he was then stationed in Germany through June 1974. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kristy Lakes. He is survived by sister Valerie Taylor and brother Michael (Joy) West, Richmond, IN. He leaves behind his best friend and love, Sheila Volpone, of Chattaroy, WA. Dave was a proud father of sons Charles and Andy (Grace) West, Post Falls, ID; DJ West, Coeur D'Alene, ID, and Adrien Williams, Tracy, CA. He also will miss his grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Dave was an avid sports fan and great travel companion, as well as a kind, thoughtful man. He was able to fulfill his wish for organ donation through SightLife. We cannot give enough praise to the VA Medical Center for their abundant kindness, compassion, and skill. A Military Honors memorial will be held at The WA State Veteran's Cemetery, Medical Lake, on Friday, March 22, at 11:00am. A celebration luncheon will follow. Sports attire is encouraged as the Bearman loved all sports and March Madness. To leave an online condolence to David's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.