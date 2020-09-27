ALLEN, David Eastman December 19, 1929 August 17, 2020 The Reverend Brother David Eastman Allen, a member of the Society of Saint John the Evangelist, died on August 17, 2020 in Cambridge, MA. A native of Spokane, WA, where his paternal grandparents had been Presbyterian missionaries, and his mother had been a devoted member of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, David graduated from Lewis & Clark High School. He graduated from Washington State University (BA, English) in 1952, a proud member of the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity, and immediately enlisted in the US Navy. He was assigned to active duty during the Korean War in the Pacific Fleet. Following a year of shore duty, he entered the Church Divinity School of the Pacific to prepare for ordination in 1955. He was ordained deacon on June 17, 1958 by Bishop Edward Cross, who had confirmed him a number of years earlier. Shortly after his ordination, he entered the Society of Saint John the Evangelist (SSJE) at the Monastery in Cambridge. He was ordained priest on December 21, 1958. On July 1, 1961, David made his life profession in the Monastery Chapel. In 1962 he was sent to serve at the SSJE Japanese Province where he served until 1971, and again from 1974 until the closing of the Province and the withdrawal of the American members of the SSJE community from Japan in 1975. These were some of the happiest years of his life. There he became proficient in Japanese, which enabled him to serve both the Japanese and English speaking congregations. He also served as Provincial Superior, as well as Warden to the Sisters of Divine Charity. David returned to Cambridge in 1975 and served in several roles at the Monastery until earlier this year. Because of his fluency in Japanese, David was one of those who began the Boston Chinese Ministry at St. Paul's Cathedral in Cambridge. In February 2020, he moved into a long term care facility following surgery. Shortly after his move, the facility went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing visits from his Brothers at SSJE. A few weeks after the lockdown began, David wrote to the Brothers saying that "I have come to know my present attitude is one of joy and peaceand that I have accepted with joy what has happened to meaccepting my life as it has become, so cut off from what it had been. Each morning I wake up reciting a line from the psalms, 'This is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it.'" Brother David died on August 17 after a brief illness. His ashes will be interred in the Society of Saint John the Evangelist Memorial Garden at Emory House in Cambridge at a later date. David is remembered by many in his community as a constant, faithful servant that was gently welcoming, kindly attentive and calmly perceiving of the needs of others. David is preceded in death by his father Clyde D. Allen, his mother Harriet K. Allen, his sister Anne (Allen) Taylor, and his nieces Nancy Taylor and Jackie Taylor. He is survived by his brother Fred M. Allen of Spokane, his niece Linda Taylor Urgeleit of Spokane Valley, his niece Libby Allen Ramirez of Corvallis, Oregon, his niece Jennifer Allen Lucke of Spokane, three great-nieces, three great-nephews, and his Brothers in monastic life of the Society of Saint John the Evangelist, Cambridge, MA. Donations in memory of David can be made to: Society of Saint John the Evangelist, 980 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138 www.ssje.org/donate/