YARC, David Eugene (Age 80) David passed away at his home in Spokane, WA, on July 1, 2019. He was born in Wenona, IL to Aloysius Yarc and Mary Ellen Englehaupt on October 20, 1938. He was the third of four children. David married Carol Mowry on May 14, 1976. He previously had graduated from Colorado State University with a BS in Computer Science and Gonzaga University with an MBA. David retired from the United States Air Force in 1979, having served 21 years. His primary training was as a navigator and Electronic Warfare Officer. After his retirement, he pursued a doctorate in computer science at George Mason University where he taught software engineering. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. David is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol; nephews Rob and Greg Galassi; and brother Kenneth. He was preceded in death by his older brother Raymond, and sister Joanne. David will always be remembered as an honorable, generous, and thoughtful man. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:00 am at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, with a reception to follow. Donations to the in his memory would be greatly appreciated.

